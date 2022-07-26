Father-daughter time! As Tristan Thompson awaits the arrival of his second child with Khloé Kardashian, the athlete gushed about the pair’s 4-year-old daughter, True.

“My princess,” Thompson, 31, captioned an Instagram Story of him and his daughter grinning for the camera on Monday, July 25. He also added several emojis including a heart and a crown.

Over the weekend, the Canada native also spent some quality time with his son Prince, 5. “Matching 😎,” Thompson, who shares his eldest with ex Jordan Craig, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, July 24, alongside a selfie of the duo.

The Chicago Bulls player’s social media activity comes after his recent trip to Greece. During the vacation, Thompson was spotted holding hands with a mystery woman and he seemingly addressed the drama after his return.

“1. Nothing is promised to you. 2. No one owes you anything. 3. You have all the responsibility in your life,” a quote that Thompson posted via his Instagram Story on Sunday read. “Understand these three rules as early as possible and realize that independence is the way forward.”

Earlier this month, Us Weekly confirmed that the professional basketball player was getting ready for the arrival of baby No. 2 with Kardashian, 38. “We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November,” a rep for the Good American cofounder told Us in a statement on July 13. “Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family.”

The former couple started dating in September 2016 and announced that they were expecting their first child together one year later. Amid many ups and downs in their relationship, Kardashian and Thompson called it quits in February 2019 after he kissed Kylie Jenner‘s former best friend Jordyn Woods.

After spending time together in quarantine amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the pair rekindled their romance. Us confirmed in July 2021 that they pulled the plug on their relationship again, before Kardashian and Thompson quietly reconciled later that year.

The NBA player made headlines again when news broke in December 2021 that Maralee Nichols was suing him for child support. After previously requesting genetic testing, Thompson took to social media earlier this year to acknowledge that he is the father to Nichols’ now-7-month-old son,​​ Theo.

“Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions,” the former Boston Celtics wrote via Instagram Stories in January. “Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son.”

Thompson also issued an apology to his ex-girlfriend, writing, “Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

Kardashian, for her part, later opened up about where she stands with Thompson amid the paternity scandal. “It’s sad because, like, there’s so many good sides to him as well, but no one gets to see those ’cause they’re all overshadowed by, like, the personal stuff that’s going on between him and I,” she said during an episode of “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast in May.

According to the reality star, Thompson was not a “good partner” for her. “I want everyone to still have, like, a fair shot at just being happy and having a good life,” she added. “So I don’t ever encourage anyone to just, like, jump on that bandwagon, but I also think people can have their own feelings and do what they want, but he’s always going to be in my life because of True, and he’s a great dad, and that’s all I really need to focus on.”

Amid the baby news, a source exclusively told Us that there was no chance the twosome would get back together. “[Tristan] went through finding a surrogate and all that while he was cheating on [Khloé] and that’s unforgivable to her,” the insider shared with Us. “There’s no place in her mind that wants to take Tristan back, she is really done with him romantically this time.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!