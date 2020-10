Postpartum Pride

Lowry wrote via Instagram in October 2020 that she is “proud” of her body after having four kids despite criticism. “I’ve birthed four humans and people expect my body to snap back immediately,” she wrote. “When it doesn’t — I get body shamed. When I go to the gym, it’s selfish. When I love my body, it’s unhealthy. There is no ‘winning’ for me in the court of public opinion.”