Babies Alessi’s Baby Album: Pictures of Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham’s Daughter By Riley Cardoza January 3, 2020 Courtesy of Lauren Burnham/Instagram 27 28 / 27 Daughter at Dusk Alessi watched “the sun go down” with her mom during a January 2020 Papago Park hike. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Cookies More News Calling All Engaged Couples! Check Out These 5 Wedding Registry Must-Haves Lifestyle Influencer Destiney Green of @momcrushmonday Shares Her Tips for Celebrating the Holiday Season with Friends Craziest Things Celebrities Do for Their Pets: Lisa Vanderpump, Mariah Carey and More More News