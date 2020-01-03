Babies

Alessi’s Baby Album: Pictures of Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham’s Daughter

By
Alessi-Lauren-and-Arie
 Courtesy of Lauren Burnham/Instagram
27
28 / 27

Daughter at Dusk

Alessi watched “the sun go down” with her mom during a January 2020 Papago Park hike.

Back to top