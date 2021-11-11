Gisele Bündchen

In 2009, Gisele Bündchen gave birth to her first child, Benjamin, in a bathtub in her and husband Tom Brady’s former Boston penthouse apartment. She didn’t use any pain medication. “I didn’t want to be drugged up. So I did a lot of preparation. I did you and meditation, so I managed to have a very tranquil birth at home,” she told Brazil’s Globo TV in 2010. “I didn’t hurt in the slightest. The whole time my mind was focused in each contraction on the thought ‘My baby is closer to coming out.’”