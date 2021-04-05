Babies Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s Daughter Khai’s Baby Album: Family Photos By Riley Cardoza April 5, 2021 Courtesy of Gigi Hadid/Instagram 20 6 / 20 Snow Cute Hadid’s daughter wore snowflake-patterned pajamas in February 2021. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News ’90 Day Fiance’ Season 8 Spoilers: Find Out Which Couples Are Still Together, Married or Split These ‘Teen Mom’ Stars Have the Highest Net Worths — From Farrah Abraham to Maci Bookout and More 21 Best Tummy-Control Swimsuits No One Will Ever Know Are Tummy-Control More News