Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo

The 19 Kids and Counting alum and her husband announced their new picture book, You Can Shine So Bright, illustrated by Naomi C. Robinson, in November 2021.

“So, we wrote a children’s book! Every night as we put our girls to bed, we open a book and read a story — it’s become one of our favorite moments of the day!” Jinger revealed via Instagram. “Felicity loves hearing about all the different characters and Evy Jo loves the pictures. Having the opportunity to write this book for our girls, and for children all over the world, has been so fun and a dream come true.”