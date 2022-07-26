Nick Cannon’s Family Guide: See the Star’s Children and Their Mothers

Legend Cannon

Tiesi announced in July 2022 that she and Cannon had welcomed a baby boy. “I did it. An all-natural unmedicated home birth. This was the most humbling / limit pushing yet awakening and completely empowering experience,” she revealed via Instagram. “I can’t thank my team enough for delivering my son safely. This experience has changed me forever and I couldn’t of asked for a more amazing and supportive partner. Daddy showed the f up for us … I couldn’t of done it without you. 💙 I can’t believe he’s here.” One day later, the new mom revealed her son’s name is Legend Cannon.