Pregnancies Scheana Shay’s Baby Bump Pics Ahead of 1st Child With Brock Davies: Pregnancy Album By Riley Cardoza January 5, 2021 Courtesy of Scheana Shay/Instagram 20 20 / 20 Pregnant in Palm Springs Shay posed in only an open bathrobe in a January 2021 mirror selfie captioned, “Morning views.” Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Bachelor Nation Engagement Rings Ranked by Carat Size — See Who Has the Biggest Sparkler! Everything Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard Have Said About Their Strained Family Relationship Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Had ‘Big Fight’ in December: ‘She Was Really Upset’ More News