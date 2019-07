Proud Niece and Nephew

Prince George and Princess Charlotte acted as pageboy and bridesmaid, respectively, at their uncle Harry’s May 2018 nuptials to Duchess Meghan (née Markle). The young royals stole the show, naturally, with the princess sticking her tongue out at photographers, mirroring an image of the groom when he was a boy. Their newborn brother, Louis, did not attend the festivities.