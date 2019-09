Dad on Duty

Gosling is OK with getting his hands dirty when it comes to life at home. “There’s a kind of chaos in it that I love. Maybe in my life, I sort of put myself in situations that were chaotic, outside of my life. And now I have it at home and I don’t go looking for it,” he told GQ in December 2016, later calling Mendes a “dream mother” to their children. “It’s a beautiful chaos that’s surreal and serene.”