Maternal Motivations

“[Kids were] the furthest thing from my mind,” Mendes said in her May 2019 Women’s Health cover story. Then, “Ryan Gosling happened. I mean, falling in love with him. Then it made sense for me to have … not kids, but his kids. It was very specific to him.”

She added: “Every day is such a learning experience — they challenge you in so many ways. Like, I’m their mom. I have to rise up, and hopefully, most of the time I do, but sometimes it’s definitely maddening.”