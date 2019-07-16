Pics Stormi Webster’s Baby Album: Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s First Child By Erin Crabtree July 16, 2019 Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram 31 32 / 31 Perfect Pair “Mamas gotchu forever baby,” the makeup mogul captioned a June 2019 Instagram post with her toddler. Back to top More News Our Favorite Hunter Rain Boots Are in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale! Our Favorite La Mer Deal in the Nordstrom Sale Is Under $100 Our Favorite Wrap Dress in the Nordstrom Sale Is Universally Flattering More News