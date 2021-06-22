Babies Vanderpump Rules’ Babies’ Cutest Playdate Photos: Hartford, Ocean and More By Riley Cardoza 6 hours ago Courtesy of Lala Kent/Instagram 8 2 / 8 Cruz and Ocean The little ones posed in Give Them Lala Baby clothes in June 2021. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Our 21 Absolute Favorite Prime Day Deals: Sandals, Slippers and Sneakers Our 23 Absolute Favorite Prime Day Anti-Aging Skincare and Beauty Deals for 2021 Prime Deal: Kris Jenner Gifted This Foot Massager to All of Her Daughters More News