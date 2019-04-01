Not taking sides! Andy Cohen fired back after a fan called him out for skipping Lisa Vanderpump’s new restaurant at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 30.

“Shame on you @Andy. Your bias is showing big time,” the commenter wrote. “Why didn’t we hear or see you at @LisaVanderpump extravagant Caesar’s Palace restaurant opening. She deserves to be respected especially from you. Disgusting!”

because I have a two-month old son and was already away shooting the Vanderpump reunion. is that disgusting too? — Andy Cohen (@Andy) April 1, 2019

Cohen, 50, wasted no time in clapping back. “Because I have a two-month [sic] old son and was already away shooting the Vanderpump reunion. is that disgusting too?”

The Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host welcomed his son, Benjamin, via surrogate on February 4. “He is named after my grandfather Ben Allen. I’m in love. And speechless. And eternally grateful to an incredible surrogate. And I’m a dad. Wow,” the TV producer wrote on Instagram at the time.

The UK-born TV personality, 58, talked to the Love Connection alum shortly after his babe’s arrival. “I spoke to him the first morning,” she said on February 7. “He was just so exhausted. You can’t really give any advice to someone at this moment. You just have to enjoy it. Enjoy the moment. They’re tiny! I got a picture the moment he was born. They’re tiny little creatures and before you know it, they grow up and in college. Just enjoy every minute of it.”

Also notably absent from the restaurateur’s Vanderpump Cocktail Garden opening were her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills castmates Kyle Richards, Denise Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley and Teddi Mellencamp.

“Well, I did have an invitation to them because I had it on email and it was all written out for all of them you know. And they’re not here,” she explained to the New York Post’s Page Six. “I think it was probably because I forgot to press the send button.”

The animal rights activist has been feuding with her costars for some time now over a show scandal known as “PuppyGate” that saw a Vanderpump Dogs employee accuse Kemsley, 42, of abandoning her adopted dog at a kill shelter.

The swimwear designer denied the allegations, saying that she had given the dog to a friend who subsequently abandoned her.

Kemsley told Us Weekly in February that she felt “betrayed” by Vanderpump over the incident.

Mellencamp, 37, Rinna, 55, and Richards, 50, also became involved in the women’s feud, leading to a breakdown of their relationships: Vanderpump wrote that her friendship with the ER alum was “finished” on her Bravo blog earlier this month.

The businesswoman did have support in the form of Camille Grammer, however, who was on hand at the event, as well as cast members from Vanderpump Rules including Kristen Doute, Brittany Cartwright, Jax Taylor, Lala Kent, Scheana Shay and Stassi Schroeder.

The former Grammnet Productions writer and producer, 50, spoke to Page Six about her friendship with the Dancing With the Stars alum: She was the first one to contact me about my house,” she said. Grammer also said that Vanderpump, who lost her brother Mark Vanderpump to suicide in May, was there for her when her assistant of more than two decades, Scott Maclean, passed away in November. “She helped me, coach me through the grieving process.”

