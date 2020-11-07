Not convinced! Austen Kroll is a fan of Kathryn Dennis’ new boyfriend, Chleb Ravenell, but isn’t sure they are endgame.

The Southern Charm star, 33, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, November 4, that he is friends with Ravenell and recently worked with him.

“He literally was just, like, a model for me in my beer shoot,” Kroll told Us while promoting season 7 of the Bravo series. “I had a buddy come in town, like, to take pictures, you know, for Trop Hop and called him up. I was like, you know, come do this [with me].”

The Kings Calling Brewing Co. founder said that Ravenell, who became Instagram official with Dennis, 29, last month, is “a great guy” who has been associated with the show’s friend group for a while.

“Does this come at like the perfect timing for Kathryn? You know? Yes, yes it does,” he explained. “But you know, I haven’t really been around them much together. But we all know the same people and we all know his, like, close friends who are close friends with her and close friends with him and hear things.”

Kroll added: “So we’ll see on — you know — the verdict is out on that one as well.”

The North Carolina native did not set up the pair, noting they were friends prior to dating.

“Then the pandemic, probably, pushed them together, because [Kathryn] was hanging out with a mutual friend of all of ours, Jackie [Stewart],” Kroll said, adding that Stewart is dating Ravenell’s brother, Chelsie Ravenell.

Dennis was “hanging out with Jackie a lot, you know, during quarantine, and then that’s where the romance sparked,” according to Kroll.

The mother of two — Dennis shares daughter Kensie, 6, and son Saint, 4, with ex Thomas Ravenel — sparked romance speculation with Chleb in July.

The pair were spotted getting cozy at the former college football player’s birthday party in a photo shared by Stewart at the time.

Dennis confirmed the romance on October 23 by posting a photo on social media with her new beau. “YOU💕,” she captioned the cuddly snap.

The next week, the model shared a photo with her man out at Southern Charm costar Leva Bonaparte’s restaurant, Bourbon N’ Bubbles.

The couple spent Halloween together, dressing up as a cowboy and Poison Ivy to go to a haunted house. “BOO’d up 👻,” Dennis wrote via Instagram last month.

The reality star previously dated Ravenel, 58, before ending their on-again, off-again relationship in 2016. Dennis was also linked to singer Hunter Price before breaking up in 2019.

Southern Charm airs on Bravo Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi