Going strong! Ben Affleck is committed to making his girlfriend, Ana de Armas, smile after four months of dating.

“Ben is so sweet to Ana and does everything he can to make her happy,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “She can say anything — lunch, trips, etc. and he will make it happen.”

Affleck, 47, who met de Armas while filming Deep Water last year, has a history of spoiling his love — including with her birthday trip in April.

One month after Us broke the news that the California native and Knives Out actress were “happy together and officially dating,” the couple took a road trip to Joshua Tree. The pair escaped the Los Angeles hustle and bustle for a weekend to celebrate the Cuban actress turning 32.

“Ben went over-the-top to make her happy and make her birthday with him be extremely special,” a source told Us exclusively at the time. “Ana feels like the luckiest girl to be with him.”

Following the desert trip, the Blade Runner 2049 actress made her relationship with Affleck Instagram official.

“Thank you all so much for the birthday wishes and love,” she captioned a slideshow of photos from the vacation, including two with her beau.

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, the couple hasn’t stopped showing off their romance. The two have continually been photographed together walking in L.A. with their dogs and laughing side by side.

A source told Us in May that de Armas “thinks Ben is such a sweet and nice guy” and she “admires how he juggles so much between work, his kids and coparenting with [Jennifer Garner].”

The Argo director shares three children, daughters Violet, 14, and Seraphina, 11, and son, Samuel, 8, with Garner, 48. The former couple split in 2015 after 10 years of marriage.

Affleck has made it a priority that the Boarding School alum bonds with his kids after returning from trips to Costa Rica and Cuba with de Armas earlier in the year.

“He wants the kids to spend time with her so they can get to know her,” a source told Us in May, adding that the Oscar-winning actor is “very serious” about the actress.

Affleck’s little ones showed their affection for their dad and his girlfriend in June. The trio pranked the Project Greenlight producer and No Time to Die star by leaving a giant cardboard cutout of the actress on his lawn. The brood was spotted playing with the cutout in June alongside the couple the same week.