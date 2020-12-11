Blake Shelton: How Gwen Stefani Almost Ruined Our Engagement Announcement

Spilling the beans! Blake Shelton revealed that his fiancée, Gwen Stefani, almost ruined their engagement announcement during a virtual TV appearance.

The “God’s Country” crooner, 44, shared the story with Seth Meyers on Thursday, December 10, after the talk show host pointed out that Stefani, 51, was on his show the day before the couple posted about their engagement on social media in October.

“I have a small gripe, which is, the very next day, she basically announced on Instagram that you guys have been engaged,” Meyers, 46, told Shelton on Thursday’s episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers. “That’s the kind of content we could have really had a lot of fun with.”

Shelton explained that the “Rich Girl” singer was actually wearing her ring during her interview with Meyers, which the comedian should have noticed.

“She kept, like, doing this with her hand,” the Oklahoma native said, raising his left hand up to his face. “And you know, [she was] wondering if people would figure out that she was wearing an engagement ring.”

The good news was that the California native’s new bling blended in seamlessly with her jewelry collection and went unnoticed.

“I told her, I said, ‘You know you wear more jewelry than Mr. T. so I don’t think anybody is gonna pick up on that, Gwen.’ And they didn’t,” Shelton said before pointing to the camera and calling out Meyers. “You could’ve figure it out. She was giving you hints!”

The Saturday Night Live alum blamed virtual interviews for his lack of awareness. “It’s very hard over Zoom because you never know. I don’t want to stare,” he said. “You end up looking in the camera more than you do at the guests. So, it was true. It was right in front of me and I missed it.”

Us Weekly broke the news in 2015 that The Voice coaches were dating after meeting on the singing competition. Five years later, the pair announced their engagement in October via social media.

A source later told Us that Shelton popped the question with a custom-designed ring in Oklahoma, where the couple had been quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Both musicians have been married before, which led to prenup talks. “The process has been extremely effortless,” a source told Us in November. “These are two mature adults that love each other.”

Stefani was married to Gavin Rossdale for 13 years before they split in August 2015. The pair share three sons, Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 6.

Shelton, for his part, divorced Miranda Lambert in July 2015 after four years of marriage. He was previously married to Kaynette Williams from 2003 to 2006.

Although the pandemic has prolonged Stefani’s annulment from Rossdale, 55, she has begun moving forward with her wedding plans with the country singer.

“Blake built a chapel on the grounds of his Oklahoma ranch,” a source told Us earlier this month. “It’s really a tribute to their love. They are going to get married in the chapel, most likely early next year.”

A few days later, the former No Doubt singer revealed that having her parents at the ceremony is nonnegotiable.

“My parents wouldn’t come to Thanksgiving because they were so scared [about the pandemic], so really would rather it not be a COVID situation [when we get married],” the “Just a Girl” singer said during an On Air With Ryan Seacrest interview in December. “I would rather not have masks and that kind of thing.”