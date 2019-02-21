Been there, done that. Cardi B found common ground with Khloé Kardashian after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson was caught cheating on her with her sister Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods.

“Y’all know I’ve been through some s—t,” the “Money” rapper, 26, said in an Instagram Live video on Wednesday, February 20. “I’m seeing this whole Khloé Kardashian thing, and it’s just like, everybody is just like celebrating that that happened to her, and it’s like, why?”

The Love & Hip Hop: New York alum would know: She described the pain she felt when husband Offset was accused of cheating on her in January after videos that appeared to show him in bed with other women surfaced online. “Y’all know that your heart shatters in pieces, y’a’ll know that it feels like your heart is literally bleeding and you just want to die and you can’t even sleep, you can’t even escape it when [you’re] sleeping because you actually dream about it.”

She continued: “I know the Kardashians have done f—ked up s—t before … but the thing is, I think the karma got to them when the last situation happened to shorty before the day she gave birth,” the Grammy winner said in reference to Thompson’s prior cheating scandal with multiple women in April 2018, days before the birth of the couple’s now 10-month-old daughter, True. “I feel like … whatever karma, … they deserve, I think they already have it. Why do you guys keep wishing that on a woman especially a woman that has a daughter, why do we wish that on each other?”

The singer went on to admonish women who put others down in their times of struggle. “Why do you guys keep, I don’t know, like, enjoying other people’s pain, enjoying other people’s misery, knowing how much it hurts when a guy that you’re in love with, especially the father of your child, does something wrong? It’s just so sad.”

Cardi B concluded by saying that she felt bad for the Revenge Body host, 34, “because I think everybody been in those shoes, I’ve been through it, friends been through it, family been through it.”

The Good American designer and the NBA player, 27, split in February 2019. Us Weekly reported that the Cleveland Cavaliers forward and the model, 21, were spotted “making out” at a party on Sunday, February 17.

A source told Us that the Kourtney and Khloé Take the Hamptons star is “completely devastated” over the news. “Khloé loved Jordyn before this,” the insider revealed. “This is completely shocking to Khloé’s family.”

The entrepreneur shared several cryptic posts about pain on Instagram Stories on Thursday, February 21. “The worst pain is getting hurt by a person you explained your pain to,” one read.

Cardi B, meanwhile, put her engagement ring from the Migos rapper, 27, back on in an Instagram Story posted on February 14, two months after announcing their brief split.

