A second chance. More than a year after the nationwide college cheating scandal broke, Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy’s eldest daughter, Sophia, is set to go to back to school.

The 19-year-old aspiring actress announced via Instagram that she will attend Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh in the fall. She also added “CMU Drama ’24” to her bio on the social media platform. According to multiple reports, Sophia retook her SATs after her mother was indicted for her role in Rick Singer’s college scandal. The average SAT score to be admitted to Carnegie Mellon ranges from 1450-1550.

The former Desperate Housewives star, 57, who was accused of paying $15,000 to enhance Sophia’s test scores, pleaded fraud charges in May 2019. She completed her 14-day prison sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California, in October.

“My daughter knew absolutely nothing about my actions, and in my misguided and profoundly wrong way, I have betrayed her,” Huffman said in a statement before she entered her plea. “This transgression toward her and the public I will carry for the rest of my life. My desire to help my daughter is no excuse to break the law or engage in dishonesty.”

Huffman and Macy, 70, are also parents of 18-year-old daughter Georgia. While the actress allegedly “made arrangements to pursue the scheme for a second time” for her younger daughter, she ultimately opted “not to do so,” according to court docs. Georgia will attend Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, New York, in the fall.

The Shameless star previously revealed in a letter to the judge that Sophia’s original top choice for college “ironically” didn’t even require SAT scores.

“From the devastation of that day, Sophia is slowly regaining her equilibrium and getting on with her life,” Macy pleaded in the letter to the judge in September 2019. “She still doesn’t like to sleep alone and has nightmares from the FBI agents waking her that morning with guns drawn.”

Macy also revealed that the family of four was in therapy together.

While Huffman, whose sentence also included a $30,000 fine, a year of supervised release and 250 hours of community service, has tried to move on from the scandal, fellow actress Lori Loughlin is still awaiting trial for her alleged role. The Full House alum, 55, and husband Mossimo Giannulli were accused of paying $500,000 to ensure daughters Bella and Olivia Jade’s admission into the University of Southern California as crew recruits even though they do not play the sport.

Loughlin and Giannulli have pleaded not guilty to fraud, money laundering and bribery charges. Their trial is set to begin on October 5.