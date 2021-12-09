’Tis the season for gift-giving! As the holiday season is in full swing, Gwyneth Paltrow has unveiled her annual Goop gift guide — including the presents she picked out for a few of her most famous friends.

The Shakespeare in Love star, 49, shared a video clip of her holiday and gifting advice via Instagram on Wednesday, December 8, captioning it, “Should I write these tips down in a book?” The actress also shared the video onto her Instagram Story, writing, “Gift the goop way.”

After sharing her must-know pointers about “setting the vibe” with mood lighting (using her viral vagina-scented candle, of course), building a cheese board and making cocktails, she packed gift bags for her famous circle.

“Gifting good gifts is an art,” a voiceover announcer explained as the Politician alum stuffed the bags. “Rule of thumb: Not all gifts fit into a box, but some of the best do.”



After dropping a special token into boxes for Adele and Stephen Colbert, she had something special for Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson (stylized as Kim K. and Pete D.) and Taylor Swift.

While the 41-year-old Skims mogul’s joint gift with the 28-year-old Saturday Night Live star was easy to decide on, Paltrow was torn between options for the 31-year-old Grammy winner, conflicted between a vibrator or a red scarf. While Paltrow eventually went with the sex toy, the prominence of the garment ties back into Swift’s “All Too Well” single, in which she notably crooned about an ex-boyfriend (commonly believed to be Jake Gyllenhaal) keeping her scarf from “their very first week” years after their split.

The Shallow Hal actress’ present for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum isn’t the first time they’ve exchanged products. After Kardashian filed for divorce from estranged husband Kanye West earlier this year, Paltrow sent her a PR package of Goop’s newly released sex toys.

“I’ve never been more excited honestly … for the candle. Thank you, Gwyneth, I love you. Thanks Goop,” the KKW Beauty founder said via her Instagram Story in March.

The Oscar winner, for her part, replied, “Love you more @KimKardashian.”

In the package, Kardashian — who started seeing the King of Staten Island star in October — received “Kim’s Box of Tricks,” a box including Goop’s vibrator, Nécessaire’s Sex Gel and a specially branded “This Smells Like Kim’s Orgasm” candle.

Paltrow’s annual Goop gift guide has previously made headlines for its outrageous and pricy offerings. This year, the list also includes a Goop double-sided wand vibrator, hand-carved antique oak hands, a play paddle, a DIY Guggenheim museum model kit, a croissant tin and the “This Smells Like My Vagina” candle.