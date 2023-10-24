Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) poked fun at a crazy hairdo she had as a kid.

Bieber, 26, took to Instagram on Monday, October 23, to share a photo from her childhood. In the image, her short blonde strands were tied in elastics, making it jut out from her head and appear spiky. Her bangs at the time were bluntly cut down to her eyebrows and some of her baby teeth were missing. “Weird Barbie,” Bieber captioned the pic.

She also posted a photo of herself smiling with her school classmates in the same hairstyle and wearing a blue and white striped dress. She paired the look with white ankle-high socks and velcro sandals.

Weird Barbie is the name of Kate McKinnon’s character — a doll who was played with “too hard” — in the wildly popular Barbie movie. Throughout the film, Weird Barbie’s hairstyles ranged from choppy and colorful to rainbow mohawks.

Related: Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's Relationship Timeline Sorry, Beliebers — there’s only one girl Justin Bieber has eyes for! After facing plenty of ups and downs in their relationship, the heartthrob finally sealed the deal with Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin), and the pair have been going strong ever since. The couple tied the knot in September 2018 at a New York City […]

This isn’t the first throwback photo Bieber has shared with her followers. In February, she posted a funny pic from her childhood of herself rolling her eyes and sticking her tongue out at the camera. Bieber also shared an adorable moment of herself gazing into the camera while wearing floral pajamas finished with lacy details. At the time, her hair was cut into a chin length bob and bold bangs. “What’s changed tho?” she captioned the post.

Bieber doesn’t have any kids of her own yet, but she and husband Justin Bieber recently gave fans a glimpse of what their lives might look like as parents while hanging out with close friends Jason Kennedy and Lauren Scruggs, who welcomed daughter Poppy earlier this month.

In the October 16 photo, Hailey held newborn Poppy while feeding Kennedy and Scruggs’ son Ryver, 14 months. Justin, 29, called Poppy his “niece” in another sweet snap.

Through the years, Hailey and Justin — who tied the knot in 2018 — have been open about hoping to expand their family.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's Quotes About Having Kids Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s baby fever! The couple wed in September 2018 and see themselves starting a family one day. The pair are planning to have kids “when the time is right,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in December 2020, noting that they were “doing amazing.” The insider added at the time: “Justin […]

“I literally cry about this all the time,” Hailey shared in a May 2022 interview with the Sunday Times. “I want kids so bad, but I get scared. It’s enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can’t imagine having to confront people saying things about a child.”

The twosome previously wanted to have a baby early in their marriage, but Hailey told WSJ. Magazine in January 2022 that she “definitely” did not see herself getting pregnant within the year. “I think I had it ingrained in my head that I was going to want to have kids right away … Then I turned 25 and I’m like, ‘I’m still super, super young!’” she explained.