Hannah Brown Reacts to Jennifer Aniston's 'Shade' About 'Bachelor' Scenes

No drama here! Hannah Brown had a lighthearted response to Jennifer Aniston‘s recent comments about her frequent Bachelor appearances.

The former Bachelorette star, 25, popped up in the first two episodes of The Bachelor’s 24th season and had fans wondering if she and her ex Peter Weber would reconcile. Their emotional reunion made a big impression on viewers — including Aniston, 50, who shared her thoughts with Entertainment Tonight during an interview at the 2020 SAG Awards.

“I do think Hannah can stay home now,” the Friends alum said on Sunday, January 19. “Now they’re using these poor women. It’s embarrassing. You love it, I know. I love it.”

While cohosting ET on Tuesday, January 21, Brown kept her response to the Morning Show star’s comments short and sweet.

“Shade!” the former pageant queen joked. “No, I understand. I just keep coming up!”

Brown and the 28-year-old pilot shared an intense moment while reminiscing about their relationship during the season premiere of the ABC dating series. With tears streaming down her face, the Dancing With the Stars champ admitted she had some regrets about breaking up with Weber at the end of her Bachelorette run.

When the California native suggested that his ex join the eligible bachelorettes in the house, however, she declined and the two went their separate ways. The rest of the women competing for Weber’s heart were less-than-thrilled by Brown showing up more than once, a response which the Bachelor thinks was “totally justified.”

“I totally understood their frustration. I was just as frustrated, if not more,” he explained to Us Weekly at the Living Legends of Aviation Awards on January 16. “And the entire time I was talking with Hannah, in the back of my mind, I was thinking about them and what that was going to do to them. And, you know, I knew they had sacrificed their time to be there, and give it a shot with me.”

Despite her competing on DWTS at the time, fans are wondering if Brown might make yet another appearance at what looks to be a dramatic final rose ceremony at the end of the season.

“I do not know [if I show up again],” Brown mused during her cohosting stint on ET. “I was dancing on Dancing With the Stars.”