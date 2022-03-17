On the mend. Heather Rae Young is recuperating after having vocal cord surgery.

“Hard to believe less than 24 hours ago I was soaking in the sun by the water in Cabo, and now I’m laying in bed recovering from vocal chord [sic] surgery 🤕,” the Selling Sunset personality, 34, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, March 16. “Grateful to have such good doctors, amazing husband [Tarek El Moussa] taking care of me, and all of my sweet friends for sending me flowers!! I appreciate all of the love from all of you during this time.”

The former Playboy model added: “It was a long time coming for me as I’ve been battling vocal stress for years. After resting for 3 months I was never going to be 100% so surgery was my only route.”

The reality TV star noted that she is “on the road to recovery,” after pointing out that Selling Sunset or Flipping 101 viewers may have noticed her vocal issues on either of the shows.

Alongside Young’s health update, she shared a handful of hospital photos via her social media upload before several of her Oppenheim Group colleagues shared their well-wishes.

“Hoping for a speedy recovery for you! 💗,” Mary Fitzgerald commented. Davina Potratz, for her part, added: “Love you so much! Get well soon! ❤️💖🌸🌺❤️”

Young also shared a secondary update about her progress via her Instagram Story on Wednesday as she headed back home, writing, “Awake and recovering. Everything went well, just very sleepy & some pain in my throat.”

The real estate agent — who wed El Moussa, 40, in October 2021 — previously opened up about dealing with another health scare earlier this year.

“X rays on my foot,” Young captioned a January 4 Instagram Story snap from the hospital. “Been dealing with some issues & not resting & I pushed my foot too much. Last 2 nights around 9, I’m getting awful severe pain, can’t move my toe or walk or even touch it. Weird thing is it’s only at night.”

At the time, the California native told her Instagram followers that she was “falling apart” amid the injury.

“[My doctor] thinks I now caused a stress fracture on the inside of my left foot because I’ve been compensating for the torn tendon,” Young explained in her Story video. “So, I’m going to be getting a boot, [I] have to wear that and rest. It is what it is, I need to rest and heal. … I am an avid runner, I love fitness so [not exercising or wearing heels] is upsetting to me. Send me [some] love.”

Young had also been undergoing fertility treatments to freeze her eggs, documenting her process on social media.

“Tarek and I have four embryos that are saved right now, three are the same gender and they’re all very strong,” she announced via Instagram earlier this month. “The fourth one is not as strong so we probably won’t ending using that one but we’re really happy with the results and I’m so relieved 🙏🏻 Now it’s just all about the right timing. I’m a little nervous even though I’m helping raise two kids and I adore them more than anything it’s nerve racking carrying your own.”

