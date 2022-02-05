Working through the pain. Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young) candidly opened up about her recent health scare.

“X rays on my foot,” the Selling Sunset star, 34, captioned a Friday, January 4, Instagram Story snap from the hospital. “Been dealing with some issues & not resting & I pushed my foot too much.”

She continued in her post: “Last 2 nights around 9, I’m getting awful severe pain, can’t move my toe or walk or even touch it. Weird thing is it’s only at night.”

The former Playboy model further noted that her physician thought she tore a tendon in her foot “a couple months ago” after an injury, where it was later revealed that she had a hematoma on her foot.

“She thinks I know caused a stress fracture on the inside of my left foot because I’ve been compensating for the torn tendon,” El Moussa explained in her Story video. “So, I’m going to be getting a boot, [I] have to wear that and rest. It is what it is, I need to rest and heal.”

After sharing her health update with her followers, the reality TV star noted that she is “falling apart.”

“I am an avid runner, I love fitness so this is upsetting to me,” she wrote in another slide, explaining that she cannot wear high heels or work out. “Send me [some] love.”

The California native, who wed Tarek El Moussa in October 2021, has also been undergoing fertility treatments to freeze her eggs. Last month, doctors were able to retrieve six eggs, which the couple planned to freeze alongside three previously stored embryos.

“Usually only 50 percent make it through the process, but we won’t know yet,” the former model wrote via Instagram in January. “I’ve had a few low moments throughout this journey, but I’ve tried to stay as positive as possible, and it shows that the body is incredible and can do wonders. … I also want to thank my amazing hubby for being there for me at all times and being my rock. He truly is my dream come true, and I’m just so excited for what’s to come for our family.”

The Flip or Flop star, 40, and his wife have been vocal about their fertility journey with both social media users and his kids. (He shares daughter Taylor, 11, and son Brayden, 6, with ex-wife Christina Haack.)

“Tarek and I are very open with Taylor and Brayden about what’s going on with the egg freezing,” Heather wrote in an essay for Today on Tuesday, February 1. “I was worried initially about how Taylor would react. She’s 11 and bringing a newborn into her life would be a huge change. [She and Brayden] had so many changes in their [lives] — and I’m very aware and conscious of that. But Taylor right away was like, ‘I want it to be a boy! Let’s start picking names.’”

