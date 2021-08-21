Feeling under the weather. Hilary Duff revealed that she tested positive for the coronavirus just days after she started production on Hulu’s How I Met Your Father.

The Lizzie McGuire star, 33, shared a selfie from her bed in an Instagram Story on Friday, August 20, writing, “That delta… she’s a little bitch. Symptoms: bad headache. No taste or smell. Sinus pressure. Brain fog.”

Despite the symptoms she has experienced, Duff noted in her post that she was “happy to be vaxxed.”

Three days prior, the Younger alum began work on the upcoming Hulu series, a spinoff of CBS’ How I Met Your Mother. She captioned a behind-the-scenes pic of the cast at the time, “Who’s ready for us??? We may or may not have been sitting in front of a certain someone’s apartment…. #himyf.”

In the photo, the Casper Meets Wendy actress posed with costars Francia Raisa, Chris Lowell, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran and Suraj Sharma on the soundstage.

The “Come Clean” crooner previously revealed in April that she received the COVID-19 vaccine, one month after giving birth to her third child, Mae.

“Other people raging other things today … I got that Pfizer,” Duff captioned a selfie from her car, flashing a peace sign. She also posted a masked selfie of the moment she received the injection.

The Happy Little Camper founder previously had a coronavirus scare in November 2020 while she was pregnant with daughter Mae and filming the final season of TVLand’s Younger. She revealed in an Instagram Story at the time that she was quarantining away from her family after exposure to the virus.

“Exposed to COVID. Quarantine day 2. FML,” Duff wrote. Days later, she joked her “little mystery bebe thumper” was helping her “not feel so alone in the basement” during her quarantine period.

The singer was eventually able to reunite with her family — husband Matthew Koma, son Luca, 8, and daughter Banks, 2 — for Thanksgiving. The Texas native shared a family photo from their celebrations in New York City, gushing, “‘Happy Thanksgiving! 1 or 2 celebrations away from getting out of 2020 🏃🏼‍♀️🏃🏼‍♀️🏃🏼‍♀️.”

One month before Duff’s first COVID-19 exposure, she and the Winnetka Bowling League performer, 33, announced they were expecting their second child together.

“We are growing!” she wrote alongside an Instagram video of Koma rubbing her baby bump in October 2020. “Mostly me.”

For his part, the New York native joked, “Quarantine was fun.”

Throughout the duration of the pandemic, Duff and her family took social distancing and mask mandates seriously, even sharing several masked selfies of their family via social media.

“She has a little more pressure on her because [Luca] was in actual school, but we both like to be home and enjoy our families,” her older sister, Haylie Duff, exclusively told Us Weekly in April 2020. “My mom, [Susan Duff], makes really cute little visits to our front gate. It’s nice.”