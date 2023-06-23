Jennifer Lawrence didn’t mince words when revealing who she’d like to see portray Tom Sandoval on the big screen.

When speaking with the Associated Press on Wednesday, June 21, the No Hard Feelings actress, 32, was asked who she would “like to see star” in a hypothetical movie about the drama surrounding Sandoval, 40, and the fallout from his months-long affair with Vanderpump Rules costar Raquel Leviss. (Us Weekly confirmed in March that Ariana Madix split from the TomTom cofounder after nine years together due to his infidelity.)

“God,” Lawrence replied, thinking about her answer. “I don’t know if I hate any actors enough to want them to play Sandoval.”

While the Hunger Games star has been a longtime fan of the Bravo series — in 2014, Lawrence and several friends recreated the show’s opening credits at Pump Restaurant in West Hollywood — she’s been so busy promoting No Hard Feelings that she “only recently caught up” on the drama, the actress told Access Hollywood earlier this month.

“That was hard to watch,” Lawrence said of the footage filmed in the wake of Scandoval. “I was sick to my stomach last night. I can’t do it anymore.”

The Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion special aired over three parts in late May and early June, and featured multiple explosive — and expletive-filled — moments between the cast.

In part 3 of the reunion, which aired on June 7, tensions between Madix, 37, Leviss, 28, and Sandoval reached a boiling point.

“F—k yourself with a f—king cheese grater. F—k you. You f—king suck,” Madix yelled at Leviss, whom she was close friends with prior to the scandal. “You are disgusting and I wish nothing but the worst s—t that can ever happen to a person on you.”

Sandoval dug himself into an even deeper hole when making the infamous “T-shirt” comment about his ex, who revealed that she and the restaurateur were still sleeping together amid his affair with Leviss.

Sandoval, for his part, sarcastically replied, “She kept her T-shirt on, it was really hot.”

The rest of the cast — as well as host Andy Cohen — was left stunned by the shocking remark.

“You’re such a d—k,” Lala Kent commented, as Sandoval’s best friend and business partner Schwartz mumbled, “Don’t say that, dude. Don’t say that.”

In the last five minutes of the episode, Leviss admitted she had been lying about numerous aspects of her and Sandoval’s affair — as he instructed her to do. The biggest bombshell, however, was that they had allegedly been hooking up for longer than anyone else knew. Leviss shared that their second tryst was actually at Scheana Shay and Brock Davies’ wedding in August 2022. (Leviss also hooked up with Schwartz, 40, during the celebratory getaway.)

Since breaking down in sobs while sharing the new information, both Madix and Kent, 32, shared that their opinion on Leviss had changed slightly, with Madix telling Backgrid earlier this month that she felt a “little” empathy for the pageant queen. The “Give Them Lala” podcast host, for her part, told TMZ she felt “dirty” after lashing out at Leviss during the reunion.

“After watching last night when she had finally had the breakdown, just as a human, because for me, it’s a reality TV show,” she elaborated. “I feel like we’re all, kind of, playing the same game, but when I watched that, I was like, ‘Oh, we may be dealing with someone who maybe shouldn’t be on this type of platform.’”

Leviss, meanwhile, entered a treatment facility for her mental health after filming the reunion in May.

“Upon the completion of filming the reunion, Raquel entered a voluntary inpatient behavioral health and trauma facility and remains there to date — 68 days and counting,” a source exclusively told Us earlier this month. “Her treatment is helping her learn the basis of her decisions and to grow from her mistakes with the hope of making better choices and becoming a better person.”