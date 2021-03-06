Still united. Jessica Mulroney defended Meghan Markle after the philanthropist was accused of bullying royal aides before stepping back from her senior royal duties in January 2020.

“I don’t know that anyone has ever had to deal with the pressure, the politics and the press like this woman,” Mulroney, 41, wrote via Instagram on Friday, March 5. “In the face of it all, I have never seen her waver from kindness, empathy and love.”

The wedding stylist’s comments come three days after Markle, 39, was accused of mistreating former royal advisers in an article published by The Times.

A rep for the California native, who is pregnant with her second child, denied the allegations in a statement to Us Weekly, saying, “The Duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma.”

The Tig founder and Prince Harry’s communications team also fired back at the claims in a statement to the publication, calling it a “calculated smear campaign based on misleading and harmful misinformation.”

Buckingham Palace commented on the story the following day, telling Us in a statement, “We are all very concerned about the allegations.” The palace emphasized that the royal family “does not and will not tolerate bullying or harassment,” noting the “HR team will look into the circumstances outlined in the article.”

The same day, a source exclusively told Us that friends close to the couple think the palace’s statement was issued to “strike back at Harry and Meghan for doing the [tell-all] interview.” The insider said the royal family “know they will not be cast in the best light,” claiming on Wednesday, March 3, that the palace “doesn’t want Harry and Meghan coming off as victims.”

The bullying allegations against the activist came days before she and Harry’s CBS bombshell interview is set to air on Sunday, March 7. Markle has faced continuous backlash leading up to the sit-down, which marks the pair’s first interview since stepping away from their royal duties.

Her Suits family, however, has come to her aide, telling stories of love and light related to their former coworker. Patrick J. Adams, who portrayed Markle’s onscreen husband, called her “enthusiastic, kind, cooperative, giving, joyful and supportive member of our television family” in a lengthy tweet on Friday.

The Canadian actor, 39, noted that after 10 years of working with her, the Duchess of Sussex has “always been a powerful woman with a deep sense of morality and a fierce work ethic and has never been afraid to speak up, be heard and defend herself and those she holds dear. Like the rest of the world, I have watched her navigate the last few years in astonishment.”

Mulroney’s supportive post echoed what many of Markle’s friends have said over the past week in defense of her character. It also came nine months after she and Markle had a falling out after the former Good Morning America contributor’s public confrontation with Sasha Exeter in June 2020.

After the Canadian stylist brought Markle’s name into her feud with Exeter, who accused Mulroney of “textbook white privilege,” a source told Us that Markle thought it was “hugely offensive” and “considers the relationship to be over.”

Mulroney later apologized for her actions and stepped away from GMA. Three months later, a source told Us, “Jessica and Meghan are still in communication. Meghan didn’t want to cut Jessica out of her life completely.” The insider noted that the pair are “not as close as before.”