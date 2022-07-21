Ladies’ night! Ahead of her second child’s arrival, Khloé Kardashian enjoyed a fun outing with Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.

Jenner, 24, took to social media on Wednesday, July 21, to document the night out, which included her friends Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou and Yris Palmer. In a TikTok video, the beauty mogul showed off the group’s visit to Il Ristorante di Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California.

In a separate clip, the women posed for the camera together as a voice in the background said, “What separates you from the competition? What makes you special?” Jenner mouthed, “What competition?” in response.

Khloé, 38, for her part, offered a glimpse at the evening via an Instagram Story of several Balenciaga bags on their table. The night out with her sisters came one week after Us Weekly confirmed that the Good American founder is having another child with Tristan Thompson.

“We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November,” a rep for Khloé told Us in a statement, referring to the pair’s 4-year-old daughter. “Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family.”

Amid the news, a source clarified that Khloé and Thompson, 31, are not giving their relationship another try. “Khloé and Tristan are coparenting, but not speaking [outside] of coparenting, that is the only communication they have anymore,” an insider exclusively told Us. “Tristan has realized that he’s a parental figure to True and the new baby [and] that’s all he is to Khloé right now.”

The former couple have experienced plenty of ups and downs since they first started dating in 2016. After dating on and off over the years, Khloé and Thompson quietly decided to rekindle their romance in fall 2021. Later that year, news broke that Maralee Nichols was suing the basketball player for child support.

In court documents obtained by Us at the time, the Canada native acknowledged in his response that he hooked up with Nichols, 31, that March — while he was still dating the reality star. After previously requesting genetic testing, Thompson took to social media in January to confirm that he is the father to the fitness model’s now-7-month-old son,​​ Theo.

In the lengthy statement, Thompson issued an apology to his ex-girlfriend, writing, “Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

Khloé’s reaction to the paternity scandal was captured during season 1 of The Kardashians when the California native discussed her future with Thompson.

“I find out what Tristan is doing with the rest of the world. A courtesy would be not doing it. But fine, if you do it, you are not even going to give me a f–king heads-up before the rest of the world?” she told the cameras. “It is just an additional slap in my face. It is humiliating. I am embarrassed. I would prefer to be alone than to be around people.”

Thompson, for his part, has been partying in Mykonos amid the news.

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!