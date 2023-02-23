Khloé Kardashian has been named in a lawsuit by one of her former household assistants, Us Weekly can confirm.

According to the court documents obtained by Us, Matthew Manhard claimed that the 38-year-old Kardashians star had allegedly fired him when he returned to work after being sidelined with a knee injury. Manhard, who claimed that he worked for the Hulu star between January 2019 and November 2022, further alleged that Kardashian gave him too many tasks that interfered with his ability to take legally required breaks and did not pay him overtime despite working more than 12-hour days.

The Good American designer, who is being sued for breach of California’s labor laws, has since denied the allegations.

“It’s unfortunate to learn that a former employee would choose to go this route,” a legal rep for Kardashian told TMZ on Wednesday, February 22. “Matthew was properly classified and compensated for his role.”

Her spokesperson added: “Toward the end of his employment, he was on a leave of absence for an extended period of time and the role eventually needed to be replaced. We will not tolerate false accusations and will prove that this is a frivolous lawsuit.”

The Revenge Body alum, who shares two children with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, has not further addressed the legal battle.

Kardashian, however, has been candid about creating her dream home for her growing family through the years. In fact, she and mom Kris Jenner moved into side-by-side Calabasas mansions in 2021.

“They live sort of in a compound,” Martha Stewart said of their homes during a November 2022 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, admitting that she snooped in “every” closet and refrigerator. “They have very nice houses. Many rooms … like, 150 Hermes pocketbooks in a closet. [I went] into basements, attics — well, they don’t have an attic, but [I went] everywhere. We had such a good time. A very nice house tour.”

Kardashian’s abode is even known for its meticulous organization. “I have always known that I’m very particular in the way that I like things done,” she previously explained via her Instagram Stories in December 2018, while giving a tour of her kitchen pantry. “I’m incredibly organized and love/need everything to be labeled and color-coded.”

She added at the time: “I normally do not project my crazy particular somewhat controlling ways onto other people, but I think I’ve met my soulmate in @thehomeedit.”

Kardashian worked with Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin’s The Home Edit company to keep her spaces tidy and appeared on the first season of their Netflix show, Get Organized With the Home Edit.