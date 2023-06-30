Kourtney Kardashian has officially changed her last name after marrying Travis Barker — but the timing of her announcement raised eyebrows among some fans.

Kardashian, 44, shared a glimpse of her updated license via Instagram on Thursday, June 29. “Say my name,” she captioned the post, which showed a black-and-white pic above her full moniker, Kourtney Kardashian Barker.

The location was tagged as “Department of Motor Vehicles.” Some social media users were quick to assume the Poosh founder was poking fun at her sister Kim Kardashian, whose DMV trip aired during Thursday’s episode of The Kardashians.

Fans saw Kim, 42, bring her glam squad — including hairstylist Chris Appleton and makeup artist Ariel Tejada — along for her appointment at the California agency after its regular business hours. Kim dressed down in black bike shorts and flip-flops as she thanked the employees for keeping the office open.

“Today we are with Kim, and we are getting her driver’s license picture ready,” Appleton, 40, told the cameras. “It’s a big deal because you have to live with it for a long time. … Too many people live with driver’s licenses that are not cute.”

When she finally made her way to the photo area, Kim teased that she was “so nervous” and requested that the DMV employee “wait until I’m not smiling.” Tejada, 28, held up a light above the camera for an extra glow.

Kim and her team weren’t happy with the first shot, asking to take another. “Wow. We’re snatched!” the reality star said as she approved the second pic. “This one’s good.”

After Kourtney shared her own license photo on Thursday, fans instantly took to the comments section with their theories. “I guess Ariel and Chris didn’t come to the DMV with Kourt too,” one user wrote, while another accused Kourtney of “copying” her sister.

A third fan simply teased, “The timing of this post has me screaming.”

Throughout season 3 of The Kardashians, Kim and Kourtney have been at odds over their respective connections with Dolce & Gabbana. Kourtney and Barker, 47 — who are currently expecting their first baby together — collaborated with the brand ahead of their May 2022 wedding in Italy. Later that year, Kim formed her own partnership with the label, causing tension between the two sisters.

“I go to big extents to have my own thing. But there’s no sense of loyalty. It is almost like a greediness,” Kourtney told Khloé Kardashian on Thursday’s episode, explaining her perspective. “We have it all. We have more than we could want or need. If I look at the photos from the fashion show, half the time I [wonder] if that is my wedding.”

After claiming that Kim didn’t feel “bad” about the situation, Kourtney confessed that she’d been putting off speaking to her directly. “She’s so intolerable to even have a conversation with. … This is definitely not about a brand. It was about my wedding — I didn’t feel truly supported,” she continued. “It is like a free for all and there are no boundaries. It felt like there’s no decency to ask me how I felt about her doing this so closely to my wedding.”

Kim previously took aim at Kourtney in the June 22 episode after hearing what she was saying behind her back. “I shouldn’t have to ask her for permission. I thought I was being really mindful. There were so many collections [I didn’t choose items from],” she said. “She’s saying every one of her friends [supports her], but she doesn’t have any friends. So, Travis?”