Kyle Richards Hasn't Met Niece Paris Hilton's Son Yet

Still waiting. Kyle Richards revealed she has not yet met Paris Hilton‘s newborn son.

“I have not met him yet. I’ve only seen pictures and he’s beautiful,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 54, told Access while at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Party on Sunday, March 12.

The Simple Life alum welcomed her son, Phoenix, via surrogate in January with husband Carter Reum.

Paris, 42, is the daughter of Richards’ sister Kathy Hilton and Rick Hilton. The pair currently aren’t on speaking terms after Kathy’s alleged meltdown on RHOBH season 12 in Aspen — which wasn’t caught on camera — which Lisa Rinna witnessed. Rinna alleged that Kathy trashed both the Bravo reality show and her sister.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

“She said ‘I will destroy Kyle and her family if it’s the last thing I ever do’,” Rinna later claimed. Hilton denied such a thing happened. Things remained tense at the reunion, which aired in fall 2022. “I haven’t seen her in a while, I have not seen her in a while,” Richards, who is currently filming season 13, told Page Six in February. “Things are not great since the reunion to be honest.”

However, their feud didn’t stop Richards from sending Paris’ baby boy a luxurious gift.

“I had to go more classic, like a gift from Tiffany’s,” she explained to Access on Sunday. “I did a fork and spoon and a little thing where you collect baby teeth when they come out. So, you know, just more classic. He’s gonna have everything in the world, so what are you gonna do?”

The This Is Paris star first revealed Phoenix’s birth via Instagram in late January with a photo of the infant’s tiny hand clutching her thumb. “You are already loved beyond words 💙,” she captioned the sweet snap. The DJ had not previously announced that she was expecting, though she had openly discussed freezing her eggs and looking into IVF treatments.

Reum celebrated his 43rd birthday days later, and Paris gushed about seeing her beau as a dad. “Happy birthday to the love of my life, my best friend and the most incredible father to our baby boy💙🎂 ✨,” Hilton, 41, captioned several Instagram photos on Sunday, February 5, of her and Reum, 42, throughout their romance. “I’m so proud to call you mine. Here’s to all your dreams coming true! ☺️ Love you forever.”

The “Stars Are Blind” singer started dating the venture capitalist in January 2020, and the couple announced their engagement one year later. They tied the knot in a lavish Beverly Hills ceremony in November 2021, which was attended by Richards and husband Mauricio Umansky.

Shortly after their wedding, Reum confirmed that he is a father to a daughter he shares with ex Laura Bellizzi.

“The people who this story matters to have known about it for 10 years,” a spokesperson for the Shortcut Your Startup author said in a statement that same month. “Carter supports this child. While he does not have a traditional father-daughter relationship with her, he has provided for her since she was born, and will continue to do so.”