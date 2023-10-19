Love Is Blind star Jared “JP” Pierce has introduced the world to his new girlfriend, Ellen Hense — with matching outfits.

“Over a year ago I met the sweetest, most loving, caring, awesome, sexy, and fun person. She’s just the best,” JP, 32, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, October 19, sharing a handful of photos with Ellen.

In the first photo, the firefighter and his girlfriend are all smiles at a party in coordinating patriotic outfits. JP opted for a flag-inspired button-down while Ellen donned a “USA” tank and a pair of star-patterned denim shorts.

During JP’s appearance on Love Is Blind season 5, eagle-eyed viewers clocked that he only seemed to wear red, white and blue clothes or outfits with an American flag design. His costars similarly took notice.

“I think some of the guys did [ask why he only wore patriotic outfits],” fellow season 5 star Izzy Zapata noted during an October episode of the “Viall Files” podcast. “I don’t think I ever saw him one time over there without something [featuring an] American flag or red, white and blue. He just loves America, yeah. He [would say] like, ‘America, f—k yeah!’”

Other photos in the Thursday carousel featured JP and Ellen cuddling at a Houston Astros baseball game, in a bowling alley and all dressed up (not in USA-inspired garb) for a date night.

Izzy, 32, was the first one to reveal that JP was dating again after his split from costar Taylor Rue.

“He’s a really good guy, like, I got to hang out with him one-on-one. I believe he’s been seeing a girl for a year now, so obviously he’s doing something right,” Izzy added on the October 5 podcast episode. “I think sometimes a lot of guys are not very in [touch] with their emotions or can’t express them very well and I think that was just the case with him.”

Inside the Love Is Blind season 5 pods, JP connected with Taylor, 26, and proposed sight unseen. Their connection faltered once they met in person.

“The first time I realized it was at the reveal, but I tried not to think too much about that just because it’s the first time actually seeing each other,” Taylor exclusively told Us Weekly last month. “I was nervous. I know he was nervous, so I didn’t really dig too deep into that until Mexico.”

During their post-engagement trip to Mexico, JP made waves when he criticized Taylor for wearing too much makeup. “I was really hurt and I was also confused,” Taylor told Us. “I was like, ‘There’s just no way that our relationship is basically ending because of the way I look.’”

Taylor and JP also struggled to communicate their feelings, which led Taylor to break off their engagement.

“I left because the version of JP that I fell in love with was no longer there and that was scary to me,” she told Us. “I was supposed to go home and live with this person and I felt like I didn’t even know him in Mexico. So, I thought long and hard because part of me wanted to stay and part of me was like, ‘I’m done. I’m going home.’”