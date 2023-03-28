Moving on! Love Is Blind‘s Raven Ross is keeping fans guessing about the new man in her life following her split from Sikiru “SK” Alagbada.

The reality star, 30, took to social media on Monday, March 27, to share photos from her trip to the Philadelphia Museum of Art. “Philly is a good jawn 😎,” she captioned the Instagram snaps, which included a shot of her posing with a man who was covering his face.

In the comments section, fans were quick to question whether the mystery guy was Ross’ boyfriend. After her costar Natalie Lee responded to the post, Ross replied, “It’s giving no face no case.”

The pilates instructor wrote back to another commenter who said, “I like my launches medium well.” Ross replied: “Cause it’s been cooking 😂.”

Ross’ personal life made headlines when she filmed season 3 of Love Is Blind in 2021. After meeting Alagbada, 36, on screen, the pair quickly got engaged but ultimately did not walk down the aisle. Following their split, which aired in October 2022, the duo reconnected and started dating again

One month after the reunion confirmed they were back on, news broke in November 2022 that the MBA student had allegedly cheated after proposing to Ross for a second time.

“There were definitely a lot of moments when I had a very unsettled feeling,” Ross exclusively told Us Weekly in February. “I don’t know if necessarily they were red flags, but I was ignoring things that I shouldn’t have.”

She added: “I was like, ‘Hmm, something isn’t right here.’ And instead of using my voice and communicating with my partner, I just kind of was like, ‘Oh, I don’t wanna stir up any conflict.’ In the end, it really didn’t serve me. So now I know, like, I need to listen to myself. “

Ross claimed that Alagbada was unfaithful following their second engagement.

“I definitely felt like, you know, in the last few months of our relationship, we were on a great path. I think that the re-engagement was something that, like, I was excited to kind of start fresh,” she explained. “I found out with everyone else on TikTok and social media, so that was a little bit hard. Tough conversations are not easy for most people. And that was something that initially we really, really, really were struggling with.”

The Netflix star hinted at the time that there was “definitely someone” who she’s “pretty serious with” after her breakup.

Alagbada, for his part, broke his silence about his ex-fiancée’s bombshell claims that same month.

“There were certainly key moments that had me questioning if we were right for each other,” he told Us in an exclusive statement. “Instead of confronting how I was feeling, and how it turns out we were both feeling, I pushed on in the relationship out of hope and wanting to make things work. I learned a lot during the relationship and I hope my lessons will make me a better man and partner in the future.”