Powering through the pain. Mackenzie Edwards shared a series of cryptic quotes amid her ongoing drama with her estranged husband, Ryan Edwards.

“Sometimes God holds you back until the road is safe and clear to continue. Be thankful!” read the first quote the wedding planner, 26, uploaded via her Instagram Story on Monday, April 24. “What is meant for you won’t pass you by.”

Mackenzie relayed another inspirational quote that referred to those struggling through a hard time.

“Those tears you shed in secret were not in vain. God knows what you’ve been through. It’s not over,” the quote from the inspirational account @shanabefree read. “Just watch how He restores what you thought was wasted!”

In the Tennessee native’s third post, the message stated “Adulthood is wanting to cry for 4 days straight but not having the time,” which she noted was “relatable.”

Mackenzie’s social media statements come four days after Us Weekly confirmed that Ryan, 35, pleaded guilty to harassing her. The Teen Mom alum was sentenced to jail for 11 months and 29 days in jail, per court documents obtained by Us on Thursday, April 20.

As part of the plea, Ryan must “wear a GPS monitor” and “complete rehab treatment.” He is also not allowed to have “contact with [Mackenzie] except as allowed by circuit court” and is not to post anything on social media “relating to [Mackenzie].” The docs also noted that the former reality star is “suspended on good behavior” and was placed on probation which leaves open the opportunity for a potential early release to a halfway house or house arrest.

The sentencing took place two months after the former MTV personality was initially arrested in February. He was booked on several charges, including harassment, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. The arrest came after Mackenzie sought out an order of protection after he accused her of being unfaithful to him via a series of derogatory Instagram posts, including uploads that showed revealing images of her.

Ryan allegedly violated the order when he contacted her father, Bob Standifer, one day later after she filed the legal document. He was arrested the next day, where he was searched and also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Us confirmed that Mackenzie filed for divorce from Ryan on February 27. The duo share 4-year-old son Jagger and 3-year-old daughter Stella. Ryan is also the father of 14-year-old son Bentley, whom he shares with ex Maci Bookout while Mackenzie also shares son Hudson with ex Zachary Stephens.