



She can’t be tamed! Miley Cyrus cracked a joke about finding love at a haunted house after her splits from Liam Hemsworth and Kaitlynn Carter.

The “Slide Away” singer, 26, took to Instagram on Wednesday, October 2, to share a slideshow of photos of herself posing with various nightmarish characters at a Halloween-themed venue. She captioned the post, “Met a couple new potential partners. Felt like I was on The Bachelorette.”

Cyrus announced her breakup with Hemsworth, 29, in August after less than eight months of marriage, with her rep saying in a statement to Us Weekly, “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart.” The Hunger Games star filed for divorce 11 days later.

The Hannah Montana alum then embarked on a whirlwind romance with Carter, 31, who had recently split from Brody Jenner after five years together. The two women were spotted kissing in Italy in August and continued to show PDA after returning home to the U.S. However, they called it quits in late September.

In the wake of the back-to-back heartbreaks, Cyrus has continued to stay busy. She performed at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas the same day that Us confirmed her split from Carter. More recently, the Grammy nominee hiked the Antelope Canyon in Arizona and returned to the recording studio.

“Back in the yo! I am so f–king inspired right now,” she tweeted on Wednesday alongside a selfie in front of speakers, a laptop and other audio equipment.

Cyrus’ last album, Younger Now, came out in September 2017. Her next one is tentatively titled She Is Miley Cyrus.

