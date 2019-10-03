Miley Cyrus Announces She's Recording New Music After Kaitlynn Carter Split





She’s back. Miley Cyrus announced that she’s recording new music after her split from girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter.

The “Malibu” singer, 26, took to her Twitter on Wednesday, October 2, to reveal that she’s returned to the recording studio and ready to work on some new songs.

“Back in the yo! I am so f–king inspired right now 🌊,” she tweeted with a shot of her in front speakers, a laptop and other recording equipment.

The post came a little over a week after Us Weekly confirmed that the “Wrecking Ball” songstress and the Hills: New Beginnings star, 31, had split after a month of dating. Hours after the news, Carter commented on a photo of Cyrus on stage at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in September.

“GET IT!!!!!” she wrote in support of her ex.

The former Disney Channel star and the MTV personality were first linked in August after they were photographed kissing on a vacation in Italy. The pictures surfaced hours before Us confirmed that Cyrus and her husband, Liam Hemsworth, had called it quits after less than eight months of marriage. The Hunger Games star, 29, officially filed for divorce from the Hannah Montana alum in Los Angeles on August 21. He cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the separation.

News of Cyrus and Hemsworth’s split came a week after Us confirmed that Carter and her Hills costar Brody Jenner had broken up a year after their wedding in Indonesia. Despite the ceremony, the couple, who were together for four years, never obtained a marriage license in the U.S. and weren’t legally married. The DJ, 36, has since moved on with model Josie Canseco.

Cyrus’ tweet on Wednesday also follows the recent releases of her songs “Slide Away” and “Don’t Call Me Angel,” which fans believe are about her previous relationship with Hemsworth. In “Don’t Call Me Angel,” Cyrus tells the listener not to call her “angel,” which fans have pointed out was the Australian actor’s pet name for her. The song, which features Ariana Grande and Lana Del Rey, is from the upcoming Charlie’s Angels remake. “Slide Away” also references a breakup in its lyrics.

“Once upon a time, it was made for us / Woke up one day, it had turned to dust,” Cyrus sings in the track. “Baby, we were found, but now we’re lost / So it’s time to let it go.”

In September, the LOL star appeared to shade Hemsworth and Carter when she posted a photo of her and her dogs on her Instagram Story with a caption about love and loyalty.

“Happy Sunday from me & 2 stinky dogs!” Cyrus wrote. “waking up surrounded by animals is my favorite way to start a morning. I am immediately reminded about LOVE without conditions…. the best part about animals is that they are careless about the details. They live by the golden rule … Love & Be Loved. Nothing in between. No questions regarding wealth, career, talents, race, age sex …. They love back 100X …. all they ask is to be cared for in exchange for loyalty, reliability and faithfulness. (reminds me of someone) .”

