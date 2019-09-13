



Is Miley Cyrus dissing Liam Hemsworth in her new song “Don’t Call Me Angel”? Some fans seem to think so.

The track and its music video, which feature Cyrus, 26, Ariana Grande and Lana Del Rey, were released on Friday, September 13. The tune is from the upcoming Charlie’s Angels remake, starring Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska. The film debuts November 15.

“Don’t call me angel when I’m a mess / Don’t call me angel when I get undressed,” the “Wrecking Ball” artist sings in the song. “You know I don’t like that, boy / I make my money, and I write the checks / So say my name with a little respect / All my girls successful, and you’re just our guest.”

After the song’s release, fans speculated that Cyrus’ lyrics were a jab toward her estranged husband who she announced her split from in August after less than eight months of marriage. Fans referenced Hemsworth’s speech at the G’Day USA Los Angeles Gala in January, where he called his then-wife a “sweet, sweet angel.” The Isn’t It Romantic star, 29, has also referred to Cyrus as “angel” several times on his Instagram.

“Happiest birthday to my favorite little angel!,” he captioned a photo of the “Malibu” singer for her 24th birthday in 2016.

In 2017, he wrote, “My little angel and I” alongside a black-and-white photo of him and his Last Song costar.

In response to the similarities, one fan tweeted, “Miley and Liam separated because he calls her angel all the damn time #DontCallmeAngel.”

Another wrote, “Liam: you’re a sweet sweet angel *They get divorced*.”

This isn’t the first time Cyrus has seemingly referenced her breakup with Hemsworth in her music. She released her current single, “Slide Away,” in August, which many believe to be a nod at the heartbreak she experienced after her split from the Paranoia star.

“Once upon a time, it was made for us / Woke up one day, it had turned to dust,” Cyrus sings in “Slide Away.” “Baby, we were found, but now we’re lost / So it’s time to let it go.”

The Hunger Games actor officially filed for divorce from the former Disney Channel star in Los Angeles on August 21. The couple, who dated on and off for 10 years, had married in an intimate ceremony in their Nashville-area home in December 2018.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” the rep for the “Malibu” singer said in a statement to Us in August. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers.”

Since her breakup with the Dressmaker actor, the “Party in the U.S.A.” songstress has been dating The Hills: New Beginnings star Kaitlynn Carter. Photos of the couple kissing on a vacation in Italy were taken the day before news broke that the Tennessee native and Australian heartthrob had split.

A source told Us earlier this month that Cyrus and Carter have “really fallen” for each other since their August trip.

“Miley and Kaitlynn are on the same page, which is why they work so well together,” the insider said, adding that Carter’s “free-spirited, nonjudgmental, fun personality” is what Cyrus loves the most about her.

Before her relationship with the Grammy nominee, the blogger, 31, dated her Hills costar Brody Jenner for four years. The two had a wedding ceremony in Indonesia in June 2018 but weren’t legally married as they never obtained a marriage license in the U.S. Us confirmed their breakup in August. The DJ, 36, has since moved on with model Josie Canseco.

