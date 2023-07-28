Neelam Gill denied the speculation that she’s dating Leonardo DiCaprio and explained the reasoning behind the pair’s recent outing.

“Just to clear up any rumors … I am not Leonardo DiCaprio’s ‘new flame,’” the model, 28, wrote via her Instagram Story on Friday, July 28. “In fact, I am in a committed relationship with his good friend, and have been for many months now.”

Over the past couple of months, Gill has been photographed with DiCaprio, 48, on several occasions since May. The first time the duo were spotted together was at a restaurant in London alongside friends and DiCaprio’s mom. Most recently, Gill was seen on a yacht in Sardinia, Italy, with DiCaprio on Friday.

“The only reason we have been pictured in the same vicinity is because I have been there with my partner,” she explained without revealing the identity of her significant other. “I hope this clears up all the false stories 🙏🏾.”

DiCaprio has had a lot of high-profile romances throughout his career. He was most recently linked to Gigi Hadid following his split from Camila Morrone in August 2022. DiCaprio and Hadid, 28, were first spotted hanging out at New York Fashion Week in September 2022. A source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time that DiCaprio was intrigued by Hadid’s “very cultured and educated take on life.”

Since their initial outing, the couple have had an off and on relationship. In February, an insider confirmed to Us that Hadid and DiCaprio had stopped seeing one another but the pair rekindled their romance shortly after.

DiCaprio and Hadid ran into each other in March while attending an Oscars party. A source told Us at the time the duo were seen “hanging out together all night.” While “there was no PDA” between the two,” they “never left each other’s side,” per the insider.

The run-in led to a reconciliation of sorts after Hadid and DiCaprio were seen arriving separately at the same Met Gala after-party in May. The following month another insider exclusively told Us that there was a change in Hadid and DiCaprio’s relationship status.

“Leo and Gigi have a friendly, no-strings ‘situationship’ right now,” the insider said at the time. “[They] travel so often so it’s best for them to keep their relationship open and fluid. Neither one of them wants to settle down at the moment.”

Things seemed to be picking up for the pair in July as a third source teased that things could potentially get serious.

“They’re only seeing each other right now,” the insider exclusively told Us. “It’s [still] casual, and they aren’t labeling it, [but] they’re dating [again]. Leo wants to take it slower with Gigi because there’s potential there, and he wants to preserve it.”