She couldn’t hold back the giggles! Jessica Chastain was seen bursting into laughter as 2022 Oscars host Amy Schumer roasted Leonardo DiCaprio.

“Leonardo Dicaprio, what can I even say about him?” the Life & Beth star, 40, said during the Sunday, March 27, ceremony. “He’s done so much to fight climate change and leave behind a cleaner, greener planet for his girlfriends.”

Chastain, 45 — who is nominated for best actress for The Eyes of Tammy Faye — was laughing so hard she couldn’t even stay upright, leaning down and covering her face as she chuckled and shook her head.

DiCaprio, who won his best actor Oscar in 2016 for The Revenant, tends to date models who are at least a decade younger than him. The 47-year-old has been dating Camila Morrone since 2017, two years after she graduated from Beverly Hills High School. The 24-year-old is also an actress with a role in Amazon’s highly anticipated series Daisy Jones & the Six.

Prior to his latest relationship, the actor was linked to Nina Agdal (16 years his junior), Kelly Rohrbach (17 years younger) and Blake Lively (13 years his junior).

Jokes about the veteran actor’s love life have become fairly common at award shows, but the Trainwreck star’s joke wasn’t nearly as questionable as Ricky Gervais‘ quip at the Golden Globes in 2020. “Leo DiCaprio attended the premiere [of the three-hour movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood] and by the end, his date was too old for him,” Gervais joked at the time. “Even Prince Andrew is like, “Come on, mate’.”

The Great Gatsby actor wasn’t the only celeb targeted with jokes on Oscars night, however. The I Feel Pretty star also roasted Aaron Sorkin and Jake Gyllenhaal.

“If you’re Aaron Sorkin, how do you make a movie about the most iconic female comedian and not one laugh?” Schumer said in reference to the director’s Being the Ricardos, a drama about Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz. “It’s brilliant! It’s like making a biopic about Michael Jordan and just showing the bus trips between games.”

Schumer counted Jake and sister Maggie Gyllenhaal among the “beautiful couples” in the audience, leaving the Donnie Darko actor cringing as he laughed.

The host turned her focus to bestie Jennifer Lawrence‘s nominated film, though the new mom wasn’t in attendance. “Don’t Look Up is nominated. I guess the Academy members don’t look up reviews,” Schumer said. “Wait a minute, I loved that movie. Jennifer Lawrence was amazing in it even though she did gain some weight this year.”

The quip was all in good fun. The stars are friends, and Schumer is well aware that Lawrence welcomed her first child with husband Cooke Maroney earlier this year.

The 94th annual Academy Awards took place at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland in Los Angeles and aired on ABC. Schumer hosted alongside Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall.

Watch the video above!