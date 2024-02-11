Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are more than just Kansas City Chiefs teammates, they are close friends — and their significant others also form a bond.

Patrick and wife Brittany Mahomes, who wed in 2022, first met Kelce five years earlier in 2017 when the Chiefs drafted the quarterback. Kelce was already signed to the Missouri team as a tight end.

As Patrick and Kelce began to bond, Brittany became friends with Kelce’s then-girlfriend, Kayla Nicole. They subsequently became fixtures on one another’s social media pages and hung out during football games.

Kelce and Nicole eventually split in May 2022, nearly one year before rumors swirled of a falling out between the two women. Nicole unfollowed Patrick and Brittany in October 2023 as they got closer to Kelce’s new partner, pop star Taylor Swift.

“The reality is I know these people in real life. And so, in real life, I’ve communicated to these people why I’ve had to publicly make the decisions that I made,” Nicole told People of her decision to unfollow Patrick and Brittany. “She knows that I love her.”

Keep scrolling to revisit the Mahomes family’s relationship ups and downs with Nicole:

2017

Brittany, who started dating her husband in high school, bonded with Nicole after moving to KC with Patrick. The women were frequently seen together during football games and in respective social media uploads.

March 2022

Patrick proposed to Brittany in 2020 after he won his first Super Bowl trophy. They wed two years later, with Nicole serving as one of Brittany’s bridesmaids.

Two months later, Nicole and Kelce split after five years of dating, but she continued to hang out with Brittany.

October 2023

Kelce and Swift started dating Swift in summer 2023 and by September of that year, the pop star had attended her first Chiefs game. Swift went to the NFL team’s October 1 game with a group of her star-studded friends — and Brittany. Days later, Nicole stopped following both Brittany and Patrick on Instagram.

Nicole, however, stressed to People that she had a conversation with Brittany before blocking her posts to protect her mental health.

November 2023

Weeks later, Nicole hinted that she might have ended her friendship with Brittany altogether.

“Friendship breakups are tough. But it’s a part [sic] of life,” she wrote during an Instagram Story Q&A. “People are sometimes only meant to be in your life for a season. Give yourself time and permission to grieve — because losing that bond can be heartbreaking.”

Nicole continued, “But also, acknowledge the bounty and beauty of friendships that you still have. Shift your focus from what you’ve lost to what you have maintained, and even more exciting — the new friendships you will forge in time.”

Brittany never publicly addressed where the two women stood in terms of their friendship.

February 2024

Patrick and Kelce’s Chiefs made it to Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Brittany and her brother-in-law, Jackson Mahomes, joined the Chiefs Kingdom supporters in Sin City. Nicole was also in town for the occasion.

Two days before the big game, Jackson was spotted catching up with Nicole outside Aria’s High Limit Lounge in photos obtained by TMZ.

During her time in Vegas, Nicole also hung out with several wives of 49ers athletes, including Claire Kittle and Stephanie Toilolo.