In addition to preparing for his Saturday Night Live return — and hosting debut — Pete Davidson is busy playing matchmaker for his mom.

“I’m really excited just because I’m trying to find my mom [Amy Waters Davidson] someone to date,” Davidson, 29, said on the Tuesday, October 10, episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “She hasn’t been with anybody in, like, 23 years.”

Pete — who will host the Saturday, October 14, episode of SNL with musical guest Ice Spice — went on to call his mom a “good catch,” adding, “It’s, like, you know, brand-new down there, so if anybody … I’ve been trying to find someone nice, you know, for my mom.”

While Pete is unsure what kind of man his mom is looking for — “We don’t talk about that stuff,” he told Jimmy Fallon — he joked that he wants to find “someone to take care of her and get her off of my hands.”

Amy lost her husband, Scott Davidson, in 2001. Last month, Amy paid tribute to Scott, a firefighter who died during the World Trade Center terrorist attacks on September 11, via an emotional Instagram post.

“Happiest days of my life and I didn’t know it💙,” Amy captioned a slideshow of pics, which included some childhood photos of Scott with Pete and daughter Casey, 25. “Never forget and always be grateful 💙.”

Pete, for his part, has been candid over the years about how his father’s death affected him growing up. “My childhood was not great. Dad passed early, single mom, like, new sister. [I] just did not handle it great,” he said during a July 2022 episode of Kevin Hart’s Hart to Heart. “It was just, like, a f—king nightmare.”

Pete went on to tell Hart, 44, that it’s his “dream” to become a father himself someday. “It’s, like, super corny, [but] it would be so fun,” he stated. “Dress up the little dude. … I’m so excited for that chapter.”

The Bupkis star recently opened a new chapter in his romantic life with Outer Banks actress Madelyn Cline following his split from former costar Chase Sui Wonders. “Pete and Madelyn are dating,” a source exclusively confirmed to Us Weekly last month. “They spent the night together at the Beverly Hills Hotel and then had breakfast together the next morning. They were really low-key and kept things casual, wearing baseball hats.”

Not long after news of their romance broke, Cline, 25, was seen supporting Pete at his “Pete Davidson Live” stand-up show in Las Vegas on September 23. “[She] was laughing a ton, she had a huge smile on her face the whole time,” another insider told Us at the time, adding that the two stayed at the Crockfords suite at Resorts World together.

The couple have “built a strong bond in a short period of time,” a third source shared with Us. “Pete loves Madelyn’s dry sense of humor which he thinks is adorable because he’s the same way. They’re thankful they have a loyal group of close friends because they’ve hung out with several people at a number of events and nobody has leaked their romance.”