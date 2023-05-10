She doesn’t get jealous. Priyanka Chopra Jonas didn’t care about husband Nick Jonas’ romantic past at the beginning of their relationship.

“I don’t give a f—k who he’s dated,” the Citadel star, 40, said on the Wednesday, May 10, episode of Alex Cooper’s “Call Her Daddy” podcast. “We’re talking about the future. I always say this, I don’t read my book backwards. I believe you go forward in your chapters.”

The 30-year-old singer slid into Chopra Jonas’ DMs in 2016, prompting her to take to Google and search his name. The Quantico alum was convinced to give Jonas her number after watching the steamy music video for his song “Close” with Tove Lo. “I didn’t even need to look at any other s—t,” she joked.

Jonas — who popped the question to the India native in July 2018 after two months of dating — has a long list of famous exes, including Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez, Delta Goodrem, Olivia Culpo, Kendall Jenner, Kate Hudson, Lily Collins and more. He and Chopra Jonas tied the knot in December 2018.

The Love Again star called herself a “serial monogamist” on the podcast, explaining that she would often date actors and crew members she worked with before settling down with the Disney alum. “I think that I just thought I had an idea of what a relationship should be like and I kept seeking that and trying to fit the people that came into my life into my idea of that relationship,” she added.

Ahead of her romance with Jonas, the Matrix Resurrections actress took “two years off” from dating because she was tired of feeling like the “caretaker” in her relationships. She explained: “[I was] always feeling like it’s OK to cancel my job or my work or my meeting or my priority to make sure he’s propped up.”

The Jonas Brothers musician, however, helped Chopra Jonas no longer feel “invisible” in her love life. She gushed over how her spouse always makes her feel “so seen and so heard,” even noting that he “thrives on seeing me shine.”

She continued: “He is the most excited about the shows that I’m doing. He was most excited, you know, when I’m on a carpet — you know, he’ll step aside and take pictures of me. It’s just like, ‘Come on. What was I thinking? That’s what you want.’”

Us Weekly broke news in May 2018 that the pair were dating. They welcomed their daughter, Malti, four years later. “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate,” read a social media statement in January 2022. “We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”

Earlier this year, the Baywatch star exclusively opened up to Us about the importance of surrounding her daughter with a strong support system. “I was raised by a working mother and father and … you just kind of [juggle everything],” said in March. “You rely on the community around you. I was raised by my grandmom, my grandparents when my mom and dad would be at work. And we do the same [for Malti].”

Due to her and the “Waffle House” singer’s busy schedules, Chopra Jonas’ mother, Madhu Chopra, and Nick’s parents, Denise Miller-Jonas and Paul Kevin Jonas, Sr., are always willing to lend a helping hand with Malti. “It takes a village and she’s the greatest gift of or lives,” she told Us.