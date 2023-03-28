It’s over. Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Eva Marcille filed for divorce from husband Michael Sterling after more than four years of marriage.

The Bravolebrity, 38, filed the paperwork in Fulton County, Georgia, on March 23, per documents obtained by Us Weekly, calling her marriage “irretrievably broken” with “no prospects for a reconciliation.”

According to the documents, the estranged couple — who tied the knot in October 2018 — are currently separated. Marcille requested legal and primary physical custody of the pair’s two sons — Mikey, 4, and Maverick, 3 — and her daughter Marley, 9, whom she shares with ex Kevin McCall.

The America’s Next Top Model alum also asked for “an equitable division of all marital assets” and asserted that Sterling, 41, should contribute to their children’s expenses including medical and dental costs.

Marcille and Sterling started dating in 2016 and got engaged in December 2017. The model gushed about the attorney while wishing him a happy Father’s Day in June 2020.

“My King @mikesterling, the head of this family and the owner of my heart. Happy Father’s Day to the most consistent, invested, honest, loyal, thoughtful, on time, every single day dad,” she captioned a carousel of Instagram photos of her husband. “I love you and I am so blessed to call you my husband and to have you as our beautiful children’s dad. Enjoy your day baby🌻.”

In February, the California native shared a video of her and Sterling dancing. “Happy Valentine’s Day forever and ever,” she captioned the Instagram post.

Sterling, for his part, shared a sweet message of his own to commemorate the romantic holiday.

“My forever Valentine. ‘I am so in love with you that there isn’t anything else.’ Happy St. Valentine’s Day. #thesterlings,” the lawyer captioned a photo of Marcille sitting on his lap and smiling with her arms wrapped around him.

Five months prior, the duo engaged in some flirty banter via Instagram. Sterling shared a photo of him sheepishly resting his head on Marcille’s shoulder at an event.

“Eva: why do you always grab my butt when we are taking pictures? You can’t help yourself? Me: *embarrassed*,” he captioned the Instagram shot.

The Young and the Restless alum left a playful comment, writing, “ALWAYS and I loved it @mikesterling.”

Marcille’s fellow RHOA personality Cynthia Bailey commented on the post: “love y’all.”

Neither Marcille nor Sterling have publicly addressed the divorce filing. Us Weekly has reached out for comment.