A night to remember. Jenni “JWoww” Farley‘s estranged husband, Roger Mathews, celebrated his birthday with friends amid his split from the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star.

“44 years young,” Mathews captioned a series of snaps of himself with a couple of male companions and more than a handful of women — none of whom were the reality star — on Sunday, June 9. (His actual birthday is on June 1.) “Epic night.”

Farley, 33, also had an eventful week, as she and new boyfriend Zack Clayton Carpinello made their awards show debut at the 2019 CMT Music Awards on Wednesday, June 5.

“JWoww has moved on and is happy,” her rep, Robyn Matarazzo, told Us Weekly in April.

The former Snooki & JWoww star’s relationship with the 24-year-old professional wrestler comes seven months after she filed for divorce from Mathews following nearly three years of marriage. In January, the reality TV star accused the truck driver — with whom she shares daughter Meilani, 4, and son Greyson, 2 — of abuse, which he has vehemently denied.

Three months later, however, Mathews and Farley put their differences aside to celebrate Easter with their children.

“Jenni’s kids’ needs and wants will always come first,” the Rules According to JWoww author’s rep later told Us. “She is being an adult about the divorce and working towards being better coparents. As far as the divorce, there is no reconciliation in the future and she is excited about continuing to move on with her life.”

Since the holiday, Mathews defended his ex on social media. “There seems to be an overflow of negative comments both toward me and toward Jenni on many of my posts still,” he wrote on May 27. “I’m a big boy and a proud supporter of free speech, I can take it. Jenni also has tough skin and can take it. However, the comments as to who the better parent is, or who spends more time [with] our children are unnecessary,” seemingly referring to those bashing Farley for spending Memorial Day in Las Vegas with Carpinello.

Mathews concluded: “I accept my responsibility in the divide I caused In the eyes of the public but I’ll always post about my children and if we can move past the negativity certainly it wouldn’t be [too] much to ask for everyone else too. We both love our children emphatically and always will. It takes far more effort and energy to be negative than it does to be positive. Enjoy this beautiful day.”

