Sarah Ferguson was in good spirits after celebrating Easter with the royal family.

“Happy Easter! Let’s share light and laughter and colour [sic] this Easter,” Ferguson, 64, captioned a snap from a spring-themed photo shoot via Instagram on Sunday, March 31. “What traditions will everyone be celebrating today?”

In the photo, Ferguson sported a green dress while sitting at a picnic table covered in flowers, fruits, books and adorable stuffed animals. She wore the same color while attending the royal family’s Easter church service that morning. Ferguson paired a green tweed dress with several black accessories, including a bejeweled headband, gloves, tights and heels.

At the service, which was also attended by King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Princess Anne and other royals, Ferguson made a rare appearance with her ex-husband, Prince Andrew. He wore a black morning suit and pale green tie for the service, which was held at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. (The couple, who were married from 1986 to 1996, share daughters Princess Beatrice, 35, and Princess Eugenie, 34.)

The Easter celebration marked an important moment for the royal family as it was one of the few times Charles, 75, stepped out in public since being diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer in February. He returned to royal duties last month and has since hosted many events at Buckingham Palace.

Ferguson is another royal currently battling cancer. Having previously been diagnosed with breast cancer in June 2023, the A Most Intriguing Lady author revealed in January that she has been diagnosed with skin cancer.

“Her dermatologist asked that several moles were removed and analyzed at the same time as the Duchess was undergoing reconstructive surgery following her mastectomy, and one of these has been identified as cancerous,” a spokesperson for Ferguson told Us Weekly at the time. She was photographed with a smile on her face leaving a London hospital days after her skin cancer news broke.

Unlike Ferguson, Princess Kate Middleton has remained out of the public eye since undergoing an abdominal surgery in January. Last month, the Princess of Wales, 42, revealed that doctors discovered she has cancer following the procedure.

“My medical team therefore advise that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I’m now in the early stages of that treatment,” she shared in a March 22 social media video, breaking her silence on online speculation about her health condition and whereabouts.

Buckingham Palace told Us last month that Prince William would continue to fill in for Kate at public events until she is cleared to return to work. Amid her recovery and treatment, Kate, William, 41, and their children — Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5 — did not attend Sunday’s Easter church service. Instead, the family of five opted for a quiet holiday at home.

Ferguson vocalized her support for Kate via Instagram last month, writing, “All my thoughts and prayers are with the Princess of Wales as she starts her treatment. I know she will be surrounded by the love of her family and everyone is praying for the best outcome.”

Looking back on her diagnoses, Ferguson continued: “As someone who has faced their own battles with cancer in recent months, I am full of admiration for the way she has spoken publicly about her diagnosis and know it will do a tremendous amount of good to raise awareness. I hope she will now be given the time, space and privacy to heal.”