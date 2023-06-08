Not so little anymore! Stassi Schroeder couldn’t hold back how proud she is of her younger brother Nikolai as he graduated from high school.

“Nikolai is graduating today 😭,” the former Vanderpump Rules star, 34, wrote via her Instagram Story on Thursday, June 8, alongside a photo of her daughter, Hartford, 2, sitting in the stands at the ceremony.

In a subsequent story, Schroeder shared a throwback photo of her sibling, now 18, in a suit and bowtie from the 2017 Pump Rules reunion he attended alongside his sister. “Like where has the time gone.”

Following the ceremony, the “Straight Up With Stassi” podcast host took pictures with Nikolai after he received his diploma. In one shot, pregnant Schroeder stood next to Nikolai, rocking a camel coat, black pants and matching loafers while the graduate paired his blue cap and gown with black jeans, a T-shirt and matching sneakers.

In the second snap, Schroeder’s husband, Beau Clark, and daughter joined them for the family picture, much to the toddler’s dismay. Clark, 43, held Harford as she cried and attempted to wrestle out of his arms. “Beaut Beaut really didn’t want photos,” Schroeder teased.

Schroeder and Nikolai have had a strong bond that was documented during her time on the Bravo series. In 2016, he made a memorable appearance on the show to offer his sister and her friends some advice.

In June 2020, the Louisiana native was fired from Pump Rules alongside Kristen Doute after they were accused of racially insensitive tendencies by former costar Faith Stowers. At the time, Nikolai came to his sister’s defense and shared an emotional statement to help Schroeder get her job back.

“This goes out to Lisa Vanderpump, Vanderpump Rules, Bravo TV, anyone that has been involved with Stassi getting fired,” he said in a since-deleted Instagram video. “I want everyone to hear me out because my sister is one of the most loving people you will ever meet in your life. She deeply apologizes for what she said and I’m so desperate for her to succeed … I just want her to go as far as she can.”

Three years later, rumors began to swirl that some Pump Rules alums could be returning to the series for season 11 following the aftermath of Ariana Madix’s breakup from Tom Sandoval due to his affair with costar Raquel Leviss. While Schroeder wasn’t involved in the filming for season 10, she has weighed in on the scandal on several occasions.