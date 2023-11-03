Josh Richards is living large — thanks to his TikTok paycheck — and his popularity brought him all the way to Selling Sunset season 7.

The 21-year-old internet personality’s search for a new house was featured on the season premiere. In the episode, which hit Netflix on Friday, November 3, Josh arrived at a home selling for $6.9 million with a very pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa, who later introduced him to fellow Oppenheim Group agent Bre Tiesi. (Heather, 36, was prepping to go on maternity leave.)

“He’s very successful, started on TikTok and YouTube,” Heather told her coworker. Josh chimed in, adding, “I do social media and I also have a production company and a venture fund now.”

Both Heather and Bre, 32, were taken aback by his level of success at such a young age. (Josh was 20 when the episode was filmed.)

“This generation is just different,” Bre quipped. “We didn’t know anything until, like, two years ago.”

Heather joked about him being a suitable match for Bre, which elicited a laugh from Josh before they went on a tour of the house. Not only did Bre show Josh the impressive basement bar, which he noted looks like “a night club,” but they also saw a glimpse of the home theater.

Josh screamed through the closed door as a way of testing whether the room was soundproof, which it wasn’t. Heather heard the yell from the backyard and was quite confused.

When Josh and Bre came back upstairs, Heather joked about them “christening the house.” Bre quipped, “We had to test some things out. … You said I needed a husband, I was making sure I secured the husband.”

Heather replied, “That wasn’t very long, I’m not very impressed.”

In her confessional, however, Bre made it very clear that she’s not looking for a husband. That being said, she did share some details about her love life during season 7.

“Who would you sleep with celebrity-wise? Who would you pick?” Chrishell Stause asked Bre, Amanza Smith and Emma Hernan during a night out.

When Amanza, 46, answered with Michael B. Jordan, Bre dropped a shocking confession.

“I could do that, and I’ve done that,” she claimed. “I’ve slept with all of my favorites. I’m kidding.”

Emma, 31, responded, “Oh! You have? Oh! Oh, my God! I wanna live through that vagina right now.”

Bre’s romantic relationships have been a topic of conversation since she joined the Selling Sunset cast during season 6, when her colleagues discovered she shares now-16-month-old son Legendary with Nick Cannon.

Fellow Selling Sunset star Chelsea Lazkani addressed Bre and Nick’s unconventional relationship, calling it “rather off-putting” because he shares multiple children with six different women.

“I just think we’re fundamentally so different, you know, and ultimately, the way I live my life is very different to her as a Christian, so I don’t know if we will ever be super, super close friends,” Chelsea explained in an episode that aired in May. “No matter how you flip it, switch it, glamorize it, the first thing you think about is not yourself, it’s your kid. Is my kid gonna feel love? Is my kid going to feel like I did him a disservice?”

Bre, for her part, said she and Nick, 42, are “really happy” despite what others might think. She further addressed the duo’s relationship in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly last month.

“I don’t think he’s seen it, to be completely honest,” she said of Selling Sunset. “I always say this, he’s my best friend no matter what. We are super close. We’re both in the social media and TV world, so this is something that’s fun [for us].”

Selling Sunset season 7 is now streaming on Netflix.