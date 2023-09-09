Topher Grace’s wife, Ashley Hinshaw, has reacted after her husband’s former That 70’s Show costar Danny Masterson was sentenced to prison for sexual assault.

“To every rape victim that is retraumatized by witnessing society debate and focus their attention on what is going to happen to the RAPIST … I see you ❤️,” Hinshaw, 34, wrote via her Instagram Story on Friday, September 8.

Masterson, 47, was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison on Wednesday, September 6, after his sexual assault retrial earlier this year. In May, he was found guilty on two counts of rape. (He first stood trial in November 2022, which ended in a mistrial after the jury was deadlocked on a unanimous decision.)

Masterson was arrested and charged in 2020 with three counts of rape after multiple women accused him of assault back in the early 2000s. He vehemently denied the accusations at the time.

“From day one, I have denied the outrageous allegations against me. Law enforcement investigated these claims more than 15 years ago and determined them to be without merit,” Masterson told Us Weekly in a December 2017 statement. “I have never been charged with a crime, let alone convicted of one. In this country, you are presumed innocent until proven guilty. However, in the current climate, it seems as if you are presumed guilty the moment you are accused.”

Following Masterson’s scandal, he was written off The Ranch. He starred on the Netflix show with fellow That 70’s Show alum Ashton Kutcher. Despite the on-camera departure, Masterson still remained close with Kutcher, 45, and his wife, Mila Kunis. Kutcher and the 40-year-old actress, who met on the set of That 70’s Show, even wrote letters of support on Masterson’s behalf before the sentencing. In their notes, Kutcher and Kunis pleaded with the judge for a lenient sentence so that Masterson could be a “present father” to his daughter, Fianna. (Masterson shares the 9-year-old with wife Bijou Phillips.)

Fellow That 70’s Show stars Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith, who played Grace’s onscreen parents, also penned notes advocating on Masterson’s behalf. Grace, 45, has not publicly addressed Masterson’s sentencing.

Grace, who married Hinshaw in 2016, previously confessed that he “never saw any of that behavior” during his time on 70’s Show. “I feel like it sounds like I’m defending him, but the truth is I never saw any of that stuff,” he previously told The Hollywood Reporter in 2018. “I was, of that cast, the most boring. So when it came to going out after the show and partying, I just was boring.”

If you or someone you know are experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support. If you have experienced sexual assault, call the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 for confidential support.