On the mend! Following a trip to the emergency room, Travis Barker’s daughter, Alabama Barker, is sharing an update on her health.

“I’m gonna be OK,” Alabama, 16, wrote via Instagram Story on Tuesday, December 28, alongside a snap of a hospital ID bracelet with her name on it. “Thank[s] to everybody who made sure I was good 💓.”

While the teenager did not further address her health concerns, she has since resumed her regular social media posts, showing off received PR boxes of hair supplies and tackling TikTok dance challenges from her bedroom.

Days earlier, Alabama celebrated her milestone 16th birthday alongside the Barker Wellness founder, 45, and his fiancée, Kourtney Kardashian. The couple, who got engaged in October, decked out their home with giant silver balloons that spelled out the teen’s name per Instagram snaps on December 24. The Blink-182 drummer also gushed about his youngest child via Instagram Story at the time, writing, “I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!!!”

Alabama — who is the youngest child of the “All the Small Things” performer and ex-wife Shanna Moakler — and brother Landon, 18, were a part of the Kardashian-Jenner family’s annual Christmas celebrations this month amid their father’s engagement to the Poosh founder, 42.

“Thank you mommy @krisjenner,” Kardashian — who shares sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, and daughter Penelope, 9, with ex Scott Disick — captioned an Instagram Story post on December 3 of her blended family’s gingerbread house that was sent by Kris Jenner. The marshmallow-piped cookie rendition of their family home included a “Merry Christmas” label alongside name tags for the former Dash owner, the rocker, Mason, Penelope, Reign, Landon, Alabama and Atiana (Travis’ stepdaughter, whose birth parents are the former pageant queen, 46, and Oscar De La Hoya). It also came with enough gingerbread people to reflect the number of people in their household.

Following the couple’s romantic beachside proposal earlier this year, the duo has seamlessly blended their families, with Alabama and Penelope even frequently teaming up for TikTok collaborations.

“Love u guys,” Alabama, who previously called the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum her stepmom during an Instagram Live earlier this year, wrote via Instagram in October alongside her dad’s proposal photos.

Her older brother, for his part, shared footage of the engaged couple kissing at the time, writing, “So happy for me and my new family.”

After Us Weekly confirmed that the couple was dating in January, their bond strengthened after seeing how their children enjoyed hanging out together.

“They became friends living in the same neighborhood and hang out a lot,” a source previously told Us at the time. “Their kids’ friendship had Kourtney and Travis spending a lot of time together. They have been close friends for years. Travis is very smitten with Kourtney and has been for a while.”