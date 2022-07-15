Taking some time for himself! After news broke that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are expecting baby No. 2 together, the athlete was spotted on a vacation in Mykonos, Greece.

Thompson, 31, appeared in great spirits while out exploring on Friday, July 15, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail. The professional basketball player also took to social media to offer a glimpse at his night out. In a video posted via Instagram Stories, Thompson showed Turkish chef Nusret Gökçe preparing a meal for him and his friends.

The Canada native’s outing comes after Us Weekly confirmed on Wednesday, July 13, that Thompson and Kardashian, 38, are getting ready to welcome a second child together. (The pair are already parents to 4-year-old daughter True.)

“We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November,” a rep for the Good American cofounder told Us in a statement. “Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family.”

A source clarified, however, that the exciting news doesn’t mean the former couple have rekindled their on-and-off romance. “Khloé and Tristan are coparenting, but not speaking [outside] of coparenting, that is the only communication they have anymore,” an insider exclusively told Us at the time, noting that the baby was conceived ahead of Thompson’s paternity scandal. “Tristan has realized that he’s a parental figure to True and the new baby [and] that’s all he is to Khloé right now.”

Kardashian and Thompson first started dating in September 2016 and announced that they were expecting their first child together one year later. Days before their daughter’s arrival in 2018, the NBA player was accused of cheating on his then-pregnant girlfriend with multiple women.

The reality star, who initially stayed with Thompson, pulled the plug on their romance in February 2019 after he kissed Kylie Jenner’s former best friend Jordyn Woods. Us confirmed in August 2020 that the couple were giving things another try. Less than one year later, however, the duo called it quits again. They gave their relationship another chance in fall 2021 before their final split.

Thompson’s love life became a topic of conversation once again when news broke in December 2021 that Maralee Nichols was suing him for child support. In the paperwork obtained by Us, the fitness model, 31, claimed that the former Cleveland Cavaliers player was the father of her baby. Thompson, for his part, acknowledged in his court response that he hooked up with Nichols that March — while he was still dating Kardashian.

After previously requesting genetic testing, the former Boston Celtics player took to social media earlier this year to confirm that he is the father to Nichols’ now-7-month-old son,​​ Theo. “Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions,” Thompson, who also shares son Prince, 5, with ex Jordan Craig, wrote via Instagram Stories in January. “Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son.”

Thompson also issued an apology to the California native in the lengthy statement. “Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years,” he added at the time. “My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

Following Kardashian and Thompson’s baby news, a second source opened up about where the twosome currently stand. “[Tristan] went through finding a surrogate and all that while he was cheating on [Khloé] and that’s unforgivable to her,” the insider told Us. “There’s no place in her mind that wants to take Tristan back, she is really done with him romantically this time.”

